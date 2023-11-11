21h ago
Croat Premier Dismisses Defense Minister After Fatal Car Crash
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed his defense minister after he was involved in a fatal car accident that left him hospitalized.
Mario Banozic, 44, who’s held the defense post since 2020, will be replaced by state secretary Zdravko Jakop, the prime minister said.
A person in the other car involved in the collision was killed. Banozic was on a hunting trip at the time of the accident and wasn’t traveling with his security detail.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
