(Bloomberg) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed his defense minister after he was involved in a fatal car accident that left him hospitalized.

Mario Banozic, 44, who’s held the defense post since 2020, will be replaced by state secretary Zdravko Jakop, the prime minister said.

A person in the other car involved in the collision was killed. Banozic was on a hunting trip at the time of the accident and wasn’t traveling with his security detail.

