(Bloomberg) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic appointed a new defense minister two days after he dismissed the previous officeholder following his involvement in a fatal car crash.

Ivan Anusic, 50, will take over the Balkan nation’s defense portfolio pending a vote in the parliament, which could take place on Thursday, Plenkovic told reporters in Zagreb on Monday.

He’ll succeed Mario Banozic, 44, who was hospitalized following a head-on auto collision while on a hunting trip on Saturday. A motorist in the other vehicle, a 40-year-old male, was killed.

State prosecutor Biljana Luburic said Banozic was overtaking a truck in foggy conditions.

