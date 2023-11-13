1h ago
Croatia Names Defense Chief After Crash Leads to Banozic Dismissal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic appointed a new defense minister two days after he dismissed the previous officeholder following his involvement in a fatal car crash.
Ivan Anusic, 50, will take over the Balkan nation’s defense portfolio pending a vote in the parliament, which could take place on Thursday, Plenkovic told reporters in Zagreb on Monday.
He’ll succeed Mario Banozic, 44, who was hospitalized following a head-on auto collision while on a hunting trip on Saturday. A motorist in the other vehicle, a 40-year-old male, was killed.
State prosecutor Biljana Luburic said Banozic was overtaking a truck in foggy conditions.
Politics
