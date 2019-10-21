(Bloomberg) -- Infobip has named former VimpelCom Chief Executive Officer Boris Nemsic as its chairman as the Croatian software maker prepares for a potential initial public offering.

“I’ll be focusing on the bigger picture, but also on governance so that the company is prepared if we decide to seek external investors,” Nemsic said in an interview. Nemsic will start this month and had been advising Infobip in an informal capacity already, he said.

He’s currently listed as chairman of the telecom, media and tech advisory firm Delta Partners and also held the CEO role at Telekom Austria AG.

Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic said in August that he’s considering a number of options to raise cash for expansion, including a New York listing. In September, the company tapped Mario Baburic, a former investment banker at Unicredit SpA, as chief financial officer, a new role for the firm.

Infobip’s technology allows companies to interact with clients across an array of platforms such as text messages, WhatsApp notifications and push alerts. The company has a footprint ranging from China to Brazil and considers the U.S. the main market where it has significant space to grow.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rodrigo Orihuela in Madrid at rorihuela@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Charles Penty at cpenty@bloomberg.net, Amy Thomson, Nate Lanxon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.