(Bloomberg) -- Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, whose duties include overseeing the NATO member’s armed forces, said Wednesday that he’s planning to run for a second five-year term in elections this December.

Milanovic told reporters in Zagreb that he’s counting on the opposition Social Democrats, his former party, to help him win the election and “prevent a steal.”

The former prime minister was elected head of state in 2020 and shook up parliamentary elections in March by announcing he would lead the Social Democrats to challenge Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. His plan failed when Plenkovic secured a majority in parliament and a third mandate as premier.

Milanovic, 57, has opposed NATO expansion and condemned military aid to Ukraine as a “deeply immoral” path to prolonging the war with Russia. His populist style and a penchant for lobbing insults at his political enemies in the Balkan state has won him steady public backing across the political spectrum.

