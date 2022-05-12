(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of women across Croatia demonstrated against the government over restricted access to abortion under which hospitals and health workers are refusing to perform legal procedures.

Abortion is permitted up to 10 weeks of gestation in the mainly Catholic nation of 3.9 million, and an overwhelming majority supports that right. But recent years have seen access fall as more and more gynecologists declared themselves conscientious objectors to ending pregnancies.

Rolling back abortion rights has already sparked huge protests in Poland -- another predominantly Catholic country in the European Union’s east, while the subject is making headlines around the world as the US Supreme Court gears up to rule on a historic precedent allowing the procedure nationwide.

The organizers of the protests in Croatia -- in the capital, Zagreb, where about 8,000 people gathered, and in other cities -- want to halt what they call the erosion of women’s rights under influence from church-backed conservative groups. They also want the state to exercise more control over employment of conscientious objectors in maternity departments.

“We’ve had enough with destroying women and denying them health protection and with political games at the expense of women,” said Lana Bobic from the Platform of Reproductive Rights in Zagreb.

Rights Eroding

Almost 60% of doctors and nurses in public hospitals’ gynecological units are refusing to perform abortions, according to an ombudsman report from 2018 that cited Health Ministry data.

Thursday’s protests were sparked by the case of a pregnant woman who’s seeking a late second-trimester abortion on the grounds of severe illness of the fetus -- an exception allowed by law.

While a special health committee approved her request, Zagreb’s four main hospitals say they’re not equipped to perform the procedure and advised her to seek help in neighboring Slovenia.

“The situation has worsened with the women’s ability to exercise their rights,” said Sonja Mihelin, a student in Zagreb. “But we’re worried about further harm to our rights, as we see what’s happening in the US.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.