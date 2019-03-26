Cronos shares fall as fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

TORONTO -- Shares of Cronos Group Inc. slipped after the cannabis company reported an uptick in fourth-quarter revenue that missed analyst estimates and a quarterly net loss.

The Toronto-based licensed producer saw revenue more than triple to $5.6 million during the three-month period ended Dec. 31, with the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada in October, but operating expenses soared as well.

The uptick in costs was driven by an increase in research and development expenses, talent acquisition and professional and consulting fees for various strategic initiatives, Cronos said.

Cronos' chief executive Mike Gorenstein said the company has been investing in areas of the cannabis supply chain that have long-term sustainable value, such as developing branded products and intellectual property, rather than cultivation and production capacity.

"This-focused approach is proving successful and analogous industries, such as consumer packaged goods in pharmaceuticals, and we think it will prove successful in the cannabis industry as well," he told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.

"In other words, you can expect our focus to be on making the cheese, rather than raising and milking the cows."

Cronos stock was down as much as five per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange to $25.85 in early trading, compared to its previous close of $27.36, but rose to $26.38 by late morning.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $10.44 million, according to those surveyed by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Cronos reported a net loss of $11.6 million during the three month period ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $2.1 million one year earlier.

The company's quarterly operating expenses were $12.4 million, up from $2.9 million during the fourth quarter in 2017.

For the full year, Cronos reported net revenue of $15.7 million, up $11.6 million or 285 per cent compared to $4.1 million for the full year 2017.

Earlier this month, Cronos closed the $2.4 billion equity investment by tobacco giant Altria Group Inc., which now gives the Marlboro maker a 45 per cent stake in the licensed producer.

Under that agreement, Altria can also invest up to a further $1.4 billion within four years that would increase its ownership stake in the Toronto-based pot producer to 55 per cent.