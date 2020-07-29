(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s top agricultural commodity traders, posted earnings that beat analyst expectations, helped by its strategy to diversify into nutrition and higher exports from South America.

Second-quarter earning at the Chicago-based company beat analysts forecast by 70%, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The nutrition unit saw results helped by people seeking products to boost their immune systems during the pandemic, while the devaluation of the Brazilian real boosted exports from the South American Nation.

ADM said it plans to prioritize business performance and accelerate a cost-cutting program in the second half of the year. It will also seek to benefit from the investments it made in nutrition.

“As we advance our strategy, we are increasingly seeing growing benefits flow to our bottom line,” Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in the statement. “We are in a strong position, with great momentum, and we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver strong earnings and returns in 2020 and beyond.”

Key Takeaways

ADM registered record quarterly export and origination volumes, helped by a weaker real and strong farmer selling in Brazil.

“Global trade delivered another strong quarter, as countries looked to secure stable supplies of food amid the pandemic.”

ADM has been diversifying away from pure grain trading, investing in nutrition, be that for animals or humans.

Results at the nutrition unit jumped 35% form a year earlier.

The earnings beat came even as ADM ethanol business faced challenges as the pandemic kept cars off the roads.

“While average industry ethanol margins were down versus the prior year, prices and margins improved throughout the quarter as lower production, including two idled ADM dry mills, and some recovery in driving miles led to falling industry stocks.”

ADM idled production at its dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska.

The company said in April it would furlough about 90 employees at these plants and that it expected the shutdown to last four months.

Share Reaction

ADM shares, down about 7% this year, closed 0.8% higher Wednesday and were up in after-hours trading.

Get More

Adjusted earnings came in at 85 cents a share versus the average analyst estimate of 50 cents, and 60 cents for the same period last year

