Wheat, corn and soybeans powered to fresh highs as weather woes deepen concerns about global shortages amid tight supply and strong demand from China.

Adverse conditions across the Americas and Europe risk pulling down production at a time when markets are in need of hefty harvests to replenish stretched stockpiles. Worsening drought gripping Brazil risks its key second-corn crop, rains are slowing soy harvesting in Argentina and parts of the U.S., Canada and France are dry for wheat planting and development.

While there’s plenty of time for Northern Hemisphere conditions to improve, the surge in crop prices is stirring food inflation fears. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week. And crop markets are rallying in tandem as a shortfall in any one product bolsters demand for alternatives.

“Wheat is increasingly likely to make its way into the world’s feed troughs given high corn and soybean prices,” Commerzbank AG analyst Michaela Helbing-Kuhl said in a note.

Wheat climbed as much as 4.7 per cent to US$7.46 a bushel, the priciest since February 2013. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders. Corn rose by the exchange limit, chalking up fresh 2013 highs amid dryness in Brazil.

Soybeans are up for a 10th straight session, reaching an eight-year high, and soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.

Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week to April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.

Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears in the world’s biggest importer of farm products as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.