(Bloomberg) -- Global soybean and grain markets are getting tighter but not enough to entice significant new buying from traders.

Stronger demand for soybeans at American processing plants will shrink supplies left over next year to a seven-year low of 175 million bushels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday in its monthly WASDE outlook. That’s down from the government’s estimate in November of 190 million, but above the average analyst estimate for 169 million bushels.

The USDA also scaled back soybean and corn production in Argentina, a major exporter. Beyond that, though, the USDA made relatively few adjustments in a December report that typically is less eventful than outlooks during the U.S. growing season.

“The report wasn’t bearish but the reaction was less bullish than we were anticipating,” Jack Scoville, vice president at brokerage Price Futures Group in Chicago, said by phone.

Chicago corn and soybean futures each erased gains to turn narrowly lower following the midday report.

The agency did raise its outlook for China’s corn imports to 16.5 million tons, up from 13 million tons in the November forecast but still trailing an unofficial USDA attache estimate for 22 million. Likewise, more Chinese imports of barley and sorghum mean the Asian country is on track to bring in a record amount of feed-grain supplies.

Agriculture markets have been on a tear for months, boosted by China’s aggressive buying program and by dry weather in South America that has limited potential yields for the crop that will be harvested early next year.

Meanwhile, Chicago wheat futures were up about 2% after the USDA cut its outlook for 2020-21 global wheat stockpiles to 316.5 million tons, bucking analysts’ estimates for increasing supply.

Rising demand is outweighing expectations for bigger crops in Australia, Canada and Russia, USDA said.

