Crop receipts for the first three quarters of 2023 are up 12.1 per cent compared to a year ago, as the Canadian agriculture sector rebounds from severe drought.

Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that crop receipts from January to September reached $41.4 billion as marketings for Canada’s top three crops – canola, wheat and durum wheat – each climbed by more than 30 per cent.

Marketings is a term referring to everything needed to bring a product from the farm to the consumer.

“The increase in marketings was due to a return to normal production levels in the 2022 crop year, following the severe drought in Western Canada in 2021,” the report states.

Prices of the three crops sharply declined as well, as canola prices dipped 15.5 per cent, while durum wheat saw a 17.9-per-cent price drop.

Receipts in the livestock sector climbed 8.9 per cent to $27.2 billion, as cattle receipts accounted for more than 80 per cent of the increase, StatCan said.

“These price increases were caused by strong demand in Canadian and U.S. markets and higher input costs for producers,” the report said.