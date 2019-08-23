(Bloomberg) -- For all the hand wringing this year over the accuracy of U.S. government corn numbers, a crop tour this week looks like it’s backing up the Department of Agriculture’s outlook.

Yields are expected to decline by roughly the same percentage change that the USDA is predicting in six of the seven states where field scouts measured corn plants this week, data collected during the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour show. The only outlier was South Dakota.

Crop data from the USDA -- the usual benchmark for the agriculture world -- has come under an unusual level of scrutiny this year after record spring rains delayed American plantings. Farmers have lashed out against the agency, criticizing it for publishing a production outlook that they thought was too big given the deluge. Corn prices have tumbled from a short-lived rally in May, adding to producer woes.

Things have gotten so heated that the USDA was forced to withdraw its staff from this week’s crop tour after a government employee was threatened. The threat came from someone not involved in the tour. Just a few weeks earlier, farmers leveled criticism at Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue at a fair in Minnesota over President Donald Trump’s yearlong trade war with China, which has eroded demand and pressured already low prices.

But as analysts, traders and grain merchandisers trekked across the Midwest this week, their findings supported what the USDA has forecast -- at least as far as corn yields are concerned. Corn futures traded in Chicago are heading for a second straight weekly loss.

“Pro Farmer is validating USDA’s work,” said Paul Schmitt, a Switzerland-based global corn analyst with Olam International and a crop scout. “Some states may be off but as a whole, it supports the August estimate from” the agency’s statistical unit, he said.

Because the crop tour covers a more limited area and uses different data calculations than the USDA, it’s more useful to compare the percentage change expected for yields by state, rather than the raw numbers. Here’s a breakdown of the change in corn yield the USDA is predicting by state, compared with the results from the Pro Farmer tour. The tour doesn’t forecast soybean yields.

