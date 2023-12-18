(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. fell the most since April after it announced a deal to grow its nutrition business.

The Chicago-based company, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders, said it agreed to buy food-ingredients maker Revela Foods LLC for an undisclosed value. The announcement sent ADM stock down as much as 4.7%.

Read More: ADM Said to Have Mulled Possible Deal for IFF’s Nourish Unit

ADM has spent billions expanding its nutrition business since 2014, when it made its biggest-ever deal — the $3 billion buyout of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors — in a bid to diversify into value-added products. The Revela acquisition is the first since longtime ADM executive Ian Pinner took over the nutrition unit. The deal is expected to close early next year.

“Our flavors business is an important pillar of our nutrition growth strategy, and we are continuing to add to our flavors pantry to ensure we remain the partner of choice for customers around the globe,” Pinner said in a statement.

ADM’s nutrition bet, which also included the $1.8 billion takeover of pet food and animal feed maker Neovia, is yet to pay off. The segment’s profits are seen sliding more than 18% this year to the lowest since 2020, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. A downturn in other business lines such as plant-based protein has more the offset growth in the flavors business.

ADM said Revela’s revenue is projected at $240 million this year.

Earlier, BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik cut its recommendation on ADM shares to the equivalent to hold, citing growing profit-margin pressures across the company’s crush and ethanol operations.

