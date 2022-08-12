(Bloomberg) -- Soybeans fell in Chicago after a US Department of Agriculture report signaled this year’s crop could be the biggest ever. The forecast dragged down prices for other crops along with it.

Domestic soy production is forecast at 4.531 billion bushels, a record. USDA also raised its soy yield estimate to a record 51.9 bushels an acre, more than the 51.04 analysts expected. That’s because crops advanced more quickly than normal in states such as top grower Illinois, the report said. Overall, good crops in the eastern half of the Midwest offset slower-developing ones in the western half of the region.

“Soybeans are pretty much the leader dragging the rest of the commodities lower,” Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International, said in an interview.

This month’s report, known as the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates or WASDE, is closely watched as it comes in the midst of the US growing season. The data also arrives as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked inflation worldwide and pushed more macro traders into the oft-sleepy grains market.

Soybeans fell as much as 2.3% to $14.1525 a bushel in Chicago, while corn dropped as much as 1.8% before reversing losses and wheat as much as 3.4%.

