(Bloomberg) -- Markets around the world are in the throes of volatility, as growth fears in China break out just as Wall Street grapples with ever-more hawkish monetary policy in the age of elevated inflation.

U.S. stock fluctuations measured by the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, spiked to the highest level since mid-March in Monday trading. Yields on 10-year Treasuries broke a three-week slump to trade as much as 14 basis points lower. A broad measure of currency fluctuations is near its highest in a month.

China’s Covid outbreak that threatens an unprecedented Beijing lockdown is at the top of the list of worries this week, while U.S. tech earnings and diverging monetary policies are also stoking concern.

“Now you’re going to have high inflation -- and slower growth because of China,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.66% on Monday before paring losses. The MSCI Emerging Market Index closed down 2.6% for an eighth day of declines, the longest streak since July 2021.

On Monday, China expanded coronavirus testing to most of Beijing’s 16 districts in response to a rise in cases. The move has fueled fears that the country could shut down the entire capital like it did to Shanghai.

The prospect of shuttered cross-border supply chains caused by intensifying lockdowns in China threatens a “profound global economic recession,” according to Carl B. Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

Market moves have been particularly pronounced in foreign exchange. The Chinese yuan dropped to the lowest level in 17 months before paring losses. The British pound is trading at its lowest level since September 2020. The Brazilian real is set to extend last week’s losses, even after the central bank stepped in and sold dollars on Friday to curb the currency’s depreciation.

Meantime, the one-month implied volatility for the Japanese yen jumped to the highest level since April 2020. Traders are awaiting this week’s Bank of Japan meeting where a change to the bank’s yield curve control could be implemented. The dovish Bank of Japan has kept policy rates anchored to the floor while the Federal Reserve has begun hiking interest rates, pushing up the dollar.

“The spike also comes with a fairly sharp turnaround in Treasury yields which have been critical to driving USDJPY higher,” said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities, referring to the rise in yen volatility.

A broad gauge of Treasuries volatility has jumped since early April as bets on faster and larger rate increase from the Federal Reserve pressured U.S. government bond yields.

