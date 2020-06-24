(Bloomberg) -- CrossFit Inc.’s former chief executive officer has sold the fitness company he co-founded to an affiliate only weeks after Twitter postings sparked anger that led to his ouster.

Greg Glassman sold the creator of exercise and nutrition regimes to Boulder, Colorado-based partner Eric Roza, according to a letter released on CrossFit’s Twitter account. Roza said in the letter he’s “deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead CrossFit through its next chapter as CEO and owner, following the closing next month.”

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Glassman stepped down earlier this month after calling civil unrest related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers “FLOYD-19.” The post drew backlash from affiliate gym owners, employees, customers and sponsors.

In a separate posting by CrossFit, Glassman said he had “complete faith” in Roza’s leadership. In his letter, Roza said “racism and sexism are abhorrent and will not be tolerated” and pledged to “rebuild bridges with those whose trust we have lost.”

Glassman’s rapid fall shows how corporate America has changed as companies move to align themselves with a protest movement against the nation’s persistent racial divide. Consumers are increasingly scrutinizing where they spend their money and social media has given them a platform to organize and express their views.

