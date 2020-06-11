(Bloomberg) -- A second wave of coronavirus cases in America is raising alarm amid reports that some protesters of racial injustice have tested positive. Federal and state officials had warned that infections could increase if demonstrators failed to follow social distancing. A protester who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne, Australia, last weekend has tested positive, as have some National Guard members responding to protests in Washington D.C.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, companies are facing pressure to respond to racism inside and outside the workplace. Nascar banned the Confederate flag, distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism after decades on display at stock-car events. Amazon.com Inc. said it will pause police use of its facial recognition software, Boeing Co. said it suspended a worker who made a racial remark to an employee, and FedEx Corp. fired a worker who took part in a counter-protest that mocked Floyd’s killing.

President Donald Trump urged Seattle to crack down harder on protesters he labeled “domestic terrorists,” adding “if you don’t do it, I will.” The president plans to resume his campaign rallies later this month.

Some companies, like Sephora, are making business moves to show support for the black community.

Fallout from the pandemic and protests has driven down Trump’s poll numbers, as likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden works to show he’s an ally for black voters.

