(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is investing $10 million in Abnormal Security Corp., a startup that helps businesses cope with compromised emails, after highlighting the attack method as a fast-growing threat.

It’s the largest amount of cash the cybersecurity firm has ever funded through its venture arm, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The two companies also will work together as part of the partnership.

Email compromise scams, which typically involve a hacker posing as someone the recipient may know, are an old but still pernicious form of cybersecurity attack. They’ve become a “huge issue” in threat reports over the past year, CrowdStrike President Michael Sentonas said in an interview.

“We’ve continually talked about ransomware and double ransoms and some of the extortion techniques that people use, but business compromise is one of the things that we see time and time again and again,” he said.

The $10 million is part of an extended Series C round, first announced by Abnormal last year. Evan Reiser, the startup’s co-founder and chief executive officer, told Bloomberg News that the company doesn’t need to raise more cash and the latest news was more about cementing the two companies’ partnership. Reiser said the startup plans to go public in 2025.

A press release on the investment didn’t include a valuation for the company.

CrowdStrike will integrate Abnormal Security’s technology with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform for email attack detection, Reiser said. The companies will bring a new cybersecurity tool to customers in coming months.

Abnormal has also joined the CrowdXDR Alliance, which handles extended detection and response. The two companies plan to bring an XDR integration to market in the months ahead.

