(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. continued climbing on Thursday after soaring 71% in its trading debut the day before.

The cybersecurity company rose as much as 15% to $66.80 in New York trading, briefly pushing its market capitalization above $13 billion. That’s more than four times its $3 billion valuation from a private funding round last June.

