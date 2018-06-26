(Bloomberg) -- Longtime Representative Joe Crowley was dealt a stunning upset in New York’s Democratic primary Tuesday to a young challenger from the party’s progressive wing, while incumbent Republican Dan Donovan decisively beat back a challenge from former congressman and ex-convict Michael Grimm with the help of an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who previously worked as an organizer for Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, won the Democratic nomination for Crowley’s district covering Queens and part of the Bronx in a race seen as a fight between the party’s old guard and a new, more liberal generation.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, had never held elective office and was outspent by a wide margin by Crowley, who hadn’t before faced a serious challenge since he was elected in 1998. With 88 percent of precincts counted she had 57.6 percent of the vote to Crowley’s 42.4 percent. Crowley also ran unopposed under the banner of a minor party in the primary, meaning he could still appear on the November ballot.

In the Staten Island race, Donovan was declared the winner over Grimm, who had given up the seat after pleading guilty to a felony tax charge, 64 percent to 36 percent with 96 percent of precincts counted in Tuesday’ primary. He will face the Democratic nominee, Army veteran Max Rose.

Grimm resigned from the seat in 2015 before serving seven months in prison, but attempted to make a comeback by tying himself to the president. Trump endorsed Donovan last month. Both Democrats and Republicans said Rose’s chances of a November victory would have been higher had Grimm defeated Donovan.

Seven states held elections on Tuesday, the last round of primaries before August. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win the House and are showing strength in candidate recruitment, fundraising and other metrics.

Trump’s record of influencing election outcomes is mixed. He backed losing candidates in House and Senate races in Pennsylvania and Alabama. A loss in Staten Island would have been a setback.

The president was also successful in South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster won a Republican primary run-off. Trump campaigned with McMaster, one of the first elected officials to endorse his presidential campaign, in Columbia on Monday.

Mitt Romney, a Trump critic turned occasional ally, was expected to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Utah and is the overwhelming favorite to win election in the Republican-dominated state in November. Though Trump previously encouraged incumbent Senator Orrin Hatch to seek re-election, he endorsed Romney in February.

