(Bloomberg) -- Real estate investment trust Crown Castle Inc. is launching a “comprehensive” review of its fiber business in a pact with activist investor Elliott Investment Management after the firm disclosed a $2 billion stake last month.

Crown Castle is adding two independent directors to the company’s board including Jason Genrich, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, and Sunit Patel, former chief financial officer of Level 3 Communications Inc., the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company formed two special board committees, one to lead the review of the fiber business and another to conduct the search for a new chief executive officer, said Crown Castle, which announced Dec. 7 that CEO Jay Brown will retire next month.

Two existing directors, Benjamin Moreland and Maria Pope, will step down from the 12-member board following the new appointments. Brown also is stepping down from the board, said the company, which operates telecommunications towers.

Elliott revived its call for changes at Crown Castle last month after first taking a stake in 2020. In one of its letters this year, it said the leadership team had “destroyed billions of dollars of vallue” and the fiber business produced disappointing returns after $19 billion of investment. The firm urged the company to install new management and board leadership and conduct a review of the fiber business.

Bank of America Corp. advised Crown Castle in its cooperation agreement with Elliott.

