(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton finally stepped down, bowing to days of pressure after a scathing regulatory report found the Australian casino operator facilitated money laundering and wasn’t fit to hold a license in Sydney.

Barton will leave immediately, Melbourne-based Crown said in a statement Monday. Barton became CEO and a director of Crown, Australia’s biggest casino operator, in early 2020 after 10 years as chief financial officer.

Helen Coonan will lead the company as executive chairman while the board oversees a search for a new CEO, the company said.

“Assuming the role of executive chairman is a decision I have not taken lightly but the board feels it provides leadership stability and certainty at this important time for the business,” Coonan said. “The board is determined to maintain the momentum as Crown takes significant steps to improve our governance, compliance and culture.”

The report by former judge Patricia Bergin, released Feb. 9, was particularly critical of Barton. “He is no match for what is needed at the helm of a casino licensee,” she wrote. Despite this, Barton clung on and as recently as Friday, he and Crown were still assessing his position.

After a year-long inquiry for the state gaming watchdog in New South Wales, Bergin recommended an overhaul of Crown’s management, governance and culture before the company could start gaming operations at its A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) Sydney casino.

Crown said Feb. 12 that Andrew Demetriou had resigned as a director. He follows both board nominees of Crown’s biggest shareholder, James Packer. They left the day after Bergin’s report was released.

No Cure

Barton disclosed last year during Bergin’s investigation that Crown hadn’t yet analyzed the accounts that were reportedly used by money launderers. He was also unaware for years that a major junket operator had a cash desk at Crown’s Melbourne casino, even though the setup posed a money-laundering risk.

Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for License

Barton’s evidence during the inquiry “demonstrated a serious lack of judgment,” Bergin said in her report. “His problems will not be cured by the appointment of people expert in the field who report to him,” she wrote.

Philip Crawford, chair of the New South Wales gaming regulator, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, said Feb. 11 there was “a certain obviousness” to the notion that Barton should step down. “More people have got to go,” he told local radio.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.