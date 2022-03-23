Crown Found Unfit for Perth Casino But Is Allowed to Stay Open

(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd.’s operations at its Perth casino should be independently supervised after a public inquiry found the Australian company was unsuitable to hold its gaming license in the city. However, the casino can remain open.

The final report of the Royal Commission that’s been investigating the Perth facility recommended an independent monitor be appointed to oversee Crown’s remediation program. The findings, tabled in Western Australia’s state parliament on Thursday, also recommended tougher regulation and harsher penalties for breaches.

The findings complete years of probes by regulators overseeing Crown across Australia, a tumultuous period for one of Australia’s highest-profile corporations that exposed money laundering, unpaid tax and management failings.

The report provides some clarity for Blackstone Inc., which in February agreed to buy Crown for A$8.9 billion with the outcome of the Perth investigation pending. Crown’s Perth resort generated 27% of group revenue before the pandemic.

Read more: Blackstone Wins Crown Resorts With $6.4 Billion Bid

Crown’s failures at its Perth casino included facilitating money laundering, permitting junkets with links to criminals to operate there and failing to minimise harm to problem gamblers, the Royal Commission said in its 996-page report, which was submitted to the Western Australian government on March 4.

Crown said it will review the report and work “cooperatively and constructively” with the Western Australian government in relations to the findings and recommendations.

While the Perth verdict removes some uncertainty, Crown still faces a potential fine from Australia’s financial crimes regulator, which is suing the company for breaking anti-money laundering laws.

Blackstone is betting Crown can rebound under new management and away from the influence of its largest shareholder, billionaire James Packer.

The regulatory assault on Crown started in February 2021, when the regulator in New South Wales state judged the company unfit to run its new casino in Sydney. That followed a damning probe that found Crown allowed money laundering to occur at its properties for years, and which triggered a near-total overhaul of Crown’s board and senior management.

Read More: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for License

Then in October 2021 the state government in Victoria gave Crown two years to clean up operations at its flagship Melbourne casino or risk losing its license. That was after a separate investigation found Crown had underpaid taxes, facilitated money laundering and exploited problem gamblers.

Read more: Tarnished Crown Wins Stay of Execution With Time to Fix Casino

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.