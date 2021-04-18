(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. said Oaktree Capital Management LP offered to help Crown fund a A$3 billion ($2.3 billion) buyback of shares owned by billionaire James Packer.

Oaktree has proposed providing the financing through a “structured investment,” Crown said in a statement Monday. According to the offer, Crown would then use the funds to buy some or all of the Crown stock owned by Packer’s private investment company Consolidated Press Holdings Pty.

Crown, Australia’s largest casino operator, said it will now start to assess Oaktree’s proposal. “There is no certainty that the Oaktree proposal will result in a transaction,” Crown said.

It’s not clear whether Oaktree is investing directly in Crown, but the offer puts Crown at the center of a bidding war. Blackstone Group Inc., which owns 10% of Crown, last month offered to buy the rest of the company in an A$8.02 billion cash deal.

