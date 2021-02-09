(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. isn’t fit to hold a Sydney casino license, a regulatory inquiry recommended in a castigating report on the company and billionaire shareholder James Packer following governance and anti-money laundering failures.

Crown is “quite unsuitable” to hold a casino license in New South Wales, retired judge Patricia Bergin said in a report to the gaming watchdog. She also recommended 10% individual shareholding limits for any casino in the state. The watchdog will consider the recommendations at a special meeting on Feb. 12.

The regulator asked Bergin to oversee an inquiry after a series of 2019 media articles alleged money laundering took place at Crown’s casinos, and the company used junket operators with ties to criminal gangs.

She was tasked with determining whether Crown was fit to run its new A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) Sydney resort. While retail operations at the site are underway, the start of gambling has been on hold since December.

“Any applicant for a casino license with the attributes of Crown’s stark realities of facilitating money laundering, exposing staff to the risk of detention in a foreign jurisdiction and pursuing commercial relationships with individuals with connections to Triads and organized crime groups would not be confident of a positive outcome,” Bergin said in her report.

“It is obvious that such attributes would render an applicant quite unsuitable to hold a casino license in New South Wales,” she said.

As Bergin’s inquiry tore into the mechanics of the company and its ability to detect financial crime, punitive measures seemed almost inevitable. After testimony from management, board members and Packer, who owns about 36% of the company, the extent of Crown’s shortcomings was clear. At one stage, Bergin described the company’s lack of transparency as a “debacle.”

