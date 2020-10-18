(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. is being investigated by Australia’s financial-crimes regulator for a potential breach of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, piling pressure on a company already under fire for governance failings.

Government agency Austrac has started an enforcement probe into compliance at Crown Melbourne, the flagship casino of the gaming group, Crown said in a statement Monday. The concerns arose during an assessment that started in September 2019, and which focused on how Crown handled high-risk and politically exposed persons.

Crown is separately being scrutinized by an inquiry in Sydney following media reports that gangs laundered money at the company’s casinos, and that Crown used junket operators with links to drug traffickers. That probe unearthed a raft of risk-assessment failures, and has led to calls for a board shakeup.

Crown said in its statement it will fully co-operate with Austrac and respond to all information requests in support of the investigation.

