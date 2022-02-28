(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. has been sued by Australia’s financial crimes regulator over alleged “serious and systemic” breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, adding to troubles faced by the scandal-plagued casino operator.

Among a range of alleged shortcomings, Crown’s Melbourne and Perth casinos failed to appropriately assess the money laundering and terrorism financing risks they faced and didn’t conduct appropriate ongoing due-diligence on a range of customers who presented higher money laundering risks, the regulator, known as Austrac, said in a statement Tuesday.

In its own statement Tuesday, Crown said it has developed a comprehensive remediation plan and overhauled its approach to managing financial crime risk. It has previously said it expects to pay “significant civil penalties” from Austrac’s probe.

In 2020, Westpac Banking Corp. was hit with a record A$1.3 billion ($944 million) fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money laundering laws

Crown last month agreed to a A$8.9 billion takeover from U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. The deal ends a sorry chapter in Crown’s history after it was found unsuitable to run its Sydney casino and given two years to address a litany of wrongdoing at its flagship Melbourne casino, including facilitating money laundering and underpaying taxes.

