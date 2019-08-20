13h ago
Crown Resorts Woes Deepen as VIP Business Continues to Shrink
(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd.’s high-roller gambling business continued to shrink, cementing the company’s woes amid allegations that criminal gangs laundered money at its casinos.
- Turnover from the VIP program tumbled 26% to A$38.0 billion ($26 billion) in the year ended June, Melbourne-based Crown said Wednesday. The stock rose 0.1% in Sydney as earnings broadly matched estimates.
Key Insights
- Weakness in Crown’s VIP business was enough to drag down total group revenue, indicating the company’s reliance on big-gambling overseas visitors in a sluggish Australian market
- The regulatory investigations into the media reports -- that Crown used junket operators linked to drug traffickers to attract wealthy Chinese gamblers -- risk compounding the current weakness in Crown’s VIP business
- That also bodes badly for Crown’s planned luxury casino in Sydney, which is due to be completed in 2021 and will rely in large part on VIP gamblers
- Crown reiterated Wednesday the media reports “unfairly sought to tarnish Crown’s reputation”
