(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. said its Perth casino is being investigated for a potential breach of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, adding to a similar probe at the company’s flagship Melbourne site.

Australia’s financial-crimes regulator has started a formal enforcement probe into Crown Perth, the company said Monday. Austrac, as the watchdog is known, identified “potential serious non-compliance,” Crown said, without giving any details. Crown said it will fully cooperate with Austrac.

Austrac’s Melbourne investigation, which was announced in October, stemmed from concerns about customer due-diligence that arose during an assessment of how Crown handled individuals deemed to be high-risk and politically exposed.

The fresh Austrac probe piles more pressure onto Crown, which is also the subject of independent inquiries into the suitability of its Perth and Melbourne casinos to hold gaming licenses.

Separately, Auckland-based SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd. said Monday that Austrac told the company it identified a potential serious breach of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules at its Adelaide casino. Some of the concerns also relate to customer due-diligence, SkyCity said.

