(Bloomberg) -- Crown Resorts Ltd. shares slumped after Wynn Resorts Ltd. abruptly ended talks to buy the Australian casino operator for A$9.99 billion ($7.12 billion).

The stock tumbled 11 percent to A$12.56 at the open in Sydney on Wednesday.

Crown had surged 20 percent on Tuesday after saying it was discussing a potential sale to the Las Vegas-based casino giant. Wynn’s cash-and-stock proposal valued Crown at A$14.75 a share.

Crown, controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer, had confirmed the talks in a filing to the stock exchange after the Australian Financial Review reported the possible deal. Hours later, Wynn said in a statement that it ended the talks “following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions.”

The on-off negotiations leave Crown’s immediate future in doubt. While discussions with Wynn have broken down -- for now, at least -- Crown’s engagement with the U.S. suitor signaled that the Australian company was willing to talk sale terms with an interested party.

Even before Wynn pulled out, analysts at Deutsche Bank AG said other potential buyers of Crown might emerge. They could include Hard Rock International Inc., Malaysian casino operator Genting Bhd. and private equity firms, Deutsche Bank said.

