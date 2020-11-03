CRTC chair says lack of access to telephone poles is slowing spread of internet

OTTAWA - Canada's internet network companies seem to be having difficulty getting timely, affordable access to telephone poles in underserved parts of the country.

CRTC chairman Ian Scott says the industry has described the pole problem as by far biggest barrier to extending broadband services in rural and remote areas of Canada

He says the CRTC is exploring solutions and submissions that are being accepted until Nov. 30.

Scott made the comments in a video speech to a two-day virtual conference for Canada's independent internet service providers (ISPs).

He says deployment of broadband internet that meets the CRTC's minimum standards to all parts of Canada has become a bigger priority since the COVID-19 pandemic hit this year.

Scott says the CRTC's goal is to have 90 per cent of Canada's homes and businesses covered by acceptable fixed broadband by the end of 2021, up from 45 per cent at the end of 2019.