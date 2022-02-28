(Bloomberg) -- If oil prices rise another $25 a barrel, it’s going to start weighing down consumption, according to the top executive at shale explorer Devon Energy Corp.

“I personally don’t think you’d see much demand destruction until we saw WTI of $120 or somewhere in that range,” Chief Executive Officer Rick Muncrief said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We won’t know until we start seeing it.”

For now, oil hovering just under $100 a barrel has been a boon for U.S. producers, who’ve been keeping investors happy with a mix of record free cash flow and production discipline. Devon isn’t looking to break ranks to bring on new output faster than promised.

“The market is tight, let’s be patient, let’s be disciplined,” Muncrief said, citing Devon’s message to shareholders. “We are still recovering from a pandemic; we can’t forget that.”

