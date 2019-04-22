Crude clung to gains after the Trump administration said it will not renew Iran oil waivers once they expire in May.

Futures in London jumped as much as 3.3 per cent to the highest intraday price since early November in anticipation of the statement on Monday before trading near US$74 a barrel after the announcement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration will no longer grant exemptions on waivers and the U.S., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will ensure an “appropriate supply” of oil. The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.

Benchmark Brent has gained more than 30 per cent this year as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia continued their commitment to curb output in a bid to avert a glut. U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, along with unexpected losses in Libya, have squeezed supplies further.

Brent for June settlement climbed US$1.65 to US$73.62 a barrel at 9:11 a.m. in New York on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange and earlier rose to as high as US$74.31, the highest intraday level since November.

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, which will expire Monday, advanced US$1.35 to US$65.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the more-active June contract rose US$1.38 to US$65.45. WTI traded at a discount of US$8.19 to Brent for the same month.

The Trump administration’s decision to not extend waivers comes after National Security Adviser John Bolton and his allies argued that U.S. promises to get tough on the Persian Gulf state were meaningless with the exemptions still in place.

Other oil-market news: Gasoline futures added 2.2 per cent to US$2.1175 a gallon. Libya’s Waha Oil Co. is said to cut production by 124,000 barrels a day in early May because of maintenance, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude pipeline halted Sunday after a fire, and force majeure was declared on deliveries of oil via its Nembe pipeline.