(Bloomberg) -- Oil eased in Asian trading Monday after President Donald Trump said trade talks with Beijing were progressing, while casting doubt on how far the White House was prepared to bend in removing tariffs.

Brent crude futures were down 0.3%, after rising 0.4% on Friday. The global crude benchmark gained 1.3% over the past week. Trump said Saturday that negotiations with China are moving along “very nicely,” and said the leaders in Beijing wanted a deal “much more than I do.” He also described as “incorrect” reports about how much the U.S. was ready to roll back tariffs on China.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.