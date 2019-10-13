(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended last week’s gains in Asian trading on hopes for a resolution to the trade war between the U.S. and China and after an attack on an Iranian tanker further ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were up 0.2% Monday, after gaining 2.4% on Friday to close above $60 a barrel for the first time in nearly two weeks. Brent has gained 3.7% last week boosted by trade optimism, with the U.S. and China reaching a partial agreement following talks in Washington.

An Iranian tanker capable of carrying 1 million barrels of crude was damaged on Friday near the Saudi port of Jeddah after being hit by suspected missiles, Iranian state media said. The explosions on the tanker occurred between 5:00 and 5:20 a.m. local time damaging two of its main oil tanks, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

