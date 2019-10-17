(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains in Asian trading on Friday after a U.S. government report showed large declines in fuel inventories, outweighing a bigger-than-expected crude build.

Crude futures were up 0.2%, after settling 1.1% higher in New York on Thursday. They are down 1.3% this week. The Energy Information Administration reported that American gasoline and distillate supplies shrank by a combined 6.4 million barrels after almost 17% of domestic refining capacity went dark last week. Crude also followed equities higher amid a spate of mostly positive earnings reports.

Prices had tumbled earlier Thursday after EIA data showed U.S. crude stockpiles swelled at more than three times the rate analysts forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

