(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near its lows in Asian trading after falling sharply on concerns the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China may drive a global economic slowdown.

Futures in New York were up 0.4%, after losing 3.3% on Monday in its biggest daily slide in two weeks. Tensions are running high between the world’s two largest economies ahead of another round of high-level trade talks following China’s week-long national holidays starting Oct. 1.

Brent futures have slumped 8.7% since the end of June after a brief spike earlier this month due to drone strikes on the Abqaiq processing facility and Khurais oil field. Despite some skepticism from the market, Saudi Aramco has already returned to producing more than 9.9 million barrels a day of crude, and this quicker than expected timeline coupled with the subsequent sell off in prices has underscored investors’ focus on weakening oil demand from slower economic growth and the U.S.-China trade war.

