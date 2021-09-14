Oil erased an earlier advance, tracking U.S. dollar movements, as investors assess Storm Nicholas’ impact on energy assets.

Futures in New York held above US$70 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.1 per cent on Tuesday. The dollar pared losses after earlier slipping with U.S. consumer prices rising less than forecast. A stronger dollar tends to make commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Meanwhile, the largest gasoline pipeline in North America halted most shipments of fuel from Texas to the East Coast following power outages in the Houston area.

U.S. crude futures have traded near US$70 a barrel for most of this month. The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the world will have to wait until October for additional oil supplies as output losses from Hurricane Ida wipe out increases from OPEC+. Global oil demand has been falling since July as rising COVID-19 cases prompt mobility restrictions in Asia, the IEA said.

Nicholas, which struck shore as a Category 1 hurricane and has since lost strength, had largely moved east from the Houston area by mid-morning local time, allowing refiners, chemical makers and other industrial concerns to assess the physical impacts of rain and wind.

The gasoline crack spread, a rough measure of the profit from refining crude into fuel, rallied about 3 per cent on Colonial’s outage.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery added 3 cents to US$70.48 a barrel at 12:33 p.m. New York time.

Brent for November settlement rose 25 cents to US$73.76 a barrel.

Meanwhile, China said it will make the first sale of oil from its strategic reserves on Sept. 24 after announcing the historic move last week. The initial auction will be for about 7.38 million barrels of crude, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in a statement Tuesday.

There are also signs of a stronger physical market, with Chinese companies buying grades from Brazil and Russia at higher premiums than a month earlier. The purchases come amid speculation that authorities are about to allocate more import quotas.

Other oil market news: