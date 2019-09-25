(Bloomberg) -- Crude recovered some lost ground in Asian trading Thursday after President Donald Trump sounded a more positive note on the prospects for a trade deal with China.

Futures in New York rose 0.4%, after ending Wednesday down 1.4% to the lowest since before the Sept. 14 bombardment of Saudi Arabian oil installations. State oil producer Aramco has boosted total capacity to more than 11 million barrels a day, according to people with knowledge of the situation, a week earlier than forecast. Losses were checked after Trump said the trade dispute with China could be resolved “sooner than you think,” while also agreeing a limited trade deal with Japan.

