(Bloomberg) -- Some oil traders are pausing purchases of Russia’s crude while they wait to see how the West responds to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Five crude traders and refinery officials said that there’s currently a hiatus in buying of Russian barrels. The pause mirrors what’s happening in the oil-tanker market, where owners are also avoiding offering their ships to transport the nation’s crude.

The situation has seen traders rushing to secure supplies from elsewhere in the world, according to Frontline Ltd., one of the world’s largest owners of supertankers.

Oil prices soared above $105 a barrel in London on Thursday as the market evaluated how the invasion will unfold, and what sanctions the West might impose in response.

