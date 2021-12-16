(Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle startup majority owned by General Motors Co., said Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann is leaving the company. Shares of GM fell more than 4% in aftermarket trading.

Ammann, who was president of GM before taking over Cruise in 2019, will leave just as the company prepares to receive licensing and approvals to operate a self-driving car service in San Francisco.

Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, GM said Thursday in a statement.

GM fell 4.2% to $55.95 in postmarket trading after closing down 0.4%.

At its investor day in October, GM laid out a plan for Cruise to grow into $50 billion in revenue by the end of the decade as a key part of doubling the carmaker’s revenue to $280 billion by 2030.

Ammann, 49, led GM’s acquisition of Cruise in 2016 and was named CEO of the unit two years later, effective as of Jan. 1, 2019.

