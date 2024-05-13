(Bloomberg) -- Kyle Vogt, the founder and former chief executive officer of the self-driving company Cruise LLC, is back in the robot business — but this time the robots are for homes, not roads.

Vogt said on X that he has founded a new venture called the Bot Company with former Tesla Inc. AI tech lead Paril Jain and past Cruise software engineer Luke Holoubek. The Bot Company aims to develop robots that do chores for people.

Vogt wrote that the founders have $150 million in seed funding from Quiet Capital, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder John Collison, Spark Capital’s Nabeel Hyatt, among others.

He declined to share more detail on the venture and did not return a message seeking comment.

“So many things compete for our time — commutes, longer working hours, and the complexities of modern life,” Vogt wrote in a post on X. “Our team has spent years building robots (including the self-driving kind) that give people some of that time back, and we’re taking that a step further with this company.”

The former Cruise CEO left the General Motors-controlled robotaxi business he founded after one of its cars struck and dragged woman in October. Regulators seized on the incident and suspended Cruise’s license to operate in California, leading the company to ground its operations in all three states where it ran a paid service and halt testing elsewhere. Vogt resigned in November.

Vogt founded Cruise in 2013 and sold it to GM in 2016. The promise was that Vogt’s team and self-driving technology, married with GM’s automaker operations, could create a fleet of robotaxis that would generate $50 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade.

Cruise was in a race with Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo to set up paid services in Sunbelt states, hoping to establish a presence first. But rapid expansion in San Francisco resulted in a variety of incidents, mostly without injuries, that put the company at odds with regulators.

With GM executives now running the company, Cruise has only recently restarted testing out its self-driving cars and mapping in Phoenix.

Vogt was one of the early pioneers of self-driving technology. Before he founded Cruise, he studied at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was part of its team for the Darpa Grand Challenge, a competition the US Defense Department holds to help develop self-driving vehicles. He also co-founded Twitch, a live-streaming service used by video gamers.

