(Bloomberg) -- Twelve crew members on a TUI AG cruise ship carrying more than 900 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus following spot checks at the start of a trip in Greece.

The Tui Cruises staff were among 150 tested before the Mein Schiff 6 departed Heraklion on Crete for the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greek authorities said Monday.

All 600 crew had earlier been screened for the virus, undergone 14 days of self isolation, and then passed a further check as part of precautionary measures, according to TUI. Following the Greek alert the 12 have undergone a rapid viral test on board, with results back for six, all of them negative, it said.

The affected crew members have been isolated in rooms with separate ventilation systems set aside for such incidents, according Greece’s Shipping Ministry. A team of Health Ministry officials will run a new round of laboratory tests once the vessel docks in Piraeus at around 5 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Passengers were required to produce a Covid-free certificate before embarking on the cruise and so weren’t screened further. The ship, the first to resume cruises in Greece on Sept. 13 after the lifting of restrictions, is due to call at the western island of Corfu later in its journey.

TUI Cruises is a joint venture between tour operator Tui and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the world’s second-largest cruise company.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.