(Bloomberg) -- The top cruise-industry group is extending its voluntary suspension of U.S. operations through the end of the year, according to an emailed statement Tuesday.

Cruise Lines International Association -- which includes Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and others -- said its members would use the remaining weeks to prepare to implement Covid-19 safety measures.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. had already individually announced plans to remain on pause, but the CLIA announcement extends the policy to all its members, which account for the vast majority of ocean-going cruise ships.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week lifted its ban on cruises in U.S. waters, allowing the cruise companies to start planning for their return despite a resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world.

The companies’ shares advanced Tuesday, with Carnival up as much as 3.2%, Royal Caribbean gaining as much as 2.9% and Norwegian rising as much as 3.5%.

