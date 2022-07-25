(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will consider housing asylum seekers on cruise ships anchored at sea if a large enough harbor cannot be found to dock the massive boats.

The Dutch government’s plan is to offer homes for asylum seekers on three large cruise ships that will remain docked at port, having run out of room in more conventional facilities. One ship will be moored in Velsen in North Holland and plans are underway to secure two more suitable berths for the other vessels.

“All our accommodations that we already have are overflowing and very crowded,” a spokesperson from the Dutch Justice and Security Ministry told Bloomberg. Anchoring ships at sea would be a last resort, according to the ministry.

The situation at reception centers in the Netherlands has reached an “acute” stage, according to a letter sent to parliament by the Justice Ministry. In some cases, overnight accommodation has taken place under “undesirable conditions” with the occasional person having had to spend the night on a chair or in a tent, the ministry said.

Each ship is expected to temporarily house as many as 1,000 asylum seekers, with the first due to open in August. The second and third ships will be taken into use in September and November. While the government is already using a docked cruise ship in Rotterdam to provide temporary accommodation for Ukrainian asylum seekers, the three new vessels aren’t expected to house more refugees from there.

The plan to accommodate people on boats at sea is “absurd,” according to a refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk. “It doesn’t take research to figure out that you can’t do that to people who have fled war and violence,” the campaign group said on Twitter.

