(Bloomberg) -- Foreign cruise ships will be able to return to Japan for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, when the luxury, 13-deck Diamond Princess was quarantined in Yokohama with hundreds of people on board infected with Covid.

Preparations including the drawing up of Covid guidelines by industry groups have been completed, Japan’s transport ministry said in a statement Tuesday. Cruise operators will need to discuss plans to enter ports with relevant authorities, it said.

The Diamond Princess was the first major outbreak of Covid-19 on a cruise ship, drawing global attention to the risks of infection aboard sea vessels. At one point, the passenger ship even had the most cases outside China in February. Although countries including Japan are relaxing restrictions there are still vessels showing up at ports with large numbers of infected passengers.

Japan loosened travel restrictions in October to help kick-start its recovery from the pandemic. About 454,500 people arrived from overseas during the month, more than triple the number in September, local media reported Tuesday. Official numbers for October are due to be released Wednesday.

More than 2 million people visited Japan on cruise ships in 2019, according to the Transport Ministry.

More than 700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess were infected with Covid. Japanese authorities were criticized by some infectious disease experts for failing to contain the spread of the virus and preventive steps taken, with people quarantined on the ship without proper ventilation in place.

The Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp., eventually left Yokohama on May 16, 2020.

