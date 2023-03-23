Crumbl Cookies expands to Canada with first location in Edmonton to open this month

Crumbl Cookies says it plans to open its first Canadian store later this month.

The Utah-based company that sells gourmet cookies will open its first international location in Edmonton on March 31 with several more to follow in Canada later this year.

Crumbl says it chose to expand to Canada because its chief executive and co-founder Jason McGowan was born in Lethbridge, Alta., and felt Canada was "the obvious choice."

Crumbl's Canadian locations will sell some different flavours of cookies than their U.S. counterparts because the brand wants to cater to local palettes.

It says its rotating menu is likely to feature treats that use Nanaimo bars and Canadian candy as inspiration.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 and became a social media sensation with more than 700 locations. Its expansion comes a day after popular U.S. fast-food joint Shake Shack announced it plans to open in Canada next year.