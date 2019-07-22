(Bloomberg) -- Congress and the White House are closing in on a debt ceiling and budget deal but with time running short could resort to a short term extension of U.S. borrowing authority before the House recesses this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued talks over the weekend by telephone. A key point under negotiation is the Trump administration’s initial demand for as much as $150 billion in long-term spending cuts to attach to the deal.

Mnuchin warned that the U.S. risks missing debt payments in early September -- before lawmakers are scheduled to return to Washington after a recess that begins July 26. Both sides have sought to reassure markets that Congress won’t let the U.S. run up against the debt limit and trigger a default, but lawmakers are still trying to include a budget agreement in the negotiation.

If the budget negotiations can’t be concluded in time, lawmakers may decide to pass a debt ceiling extension into October. That would avoid the risk of a default in the short-term but would extend uncertainty for markets.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have tentatively agreed on one part of the deal: to suspend the debt ceiling for about two and a half years, along with an increase in discretionary spending that’s estimated to cost $350 billion. Trump officials want to partially offset that spending increase for the military and domestic agency budgets with savings in entitlement programs like Medicare and Medicaid that are not subject to annual budget caps.

The White House late Thursday floated a menu of savings options worth $574 billion from which Pelosi could choose what to include in the deal. Pelosi resisted offsetting any of the spending increases, and any hope of a deal hinges on finding a compromise with the $150 billion that Trump officials want to save.

The White House offer also proposed extending caps on defense and non-defense discretionary spending for 2021 and 2022 to save another $516 billion.

After administration officials sent the offer to Pelosi, President Donald Trump on Friday said he thought the talks were in “good shape.” However he’d still have to sign off on the final terms of a deal and he hasn’t publicly set out what he wants on spending or on cuts.

Budget Caps

While the budget deal doesn’t have to be included with a measure to raise the debt limit, lawmakers want it to be addressed soon so Congress can pass appropriations bills before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Otherwise they will have to pass a stopgap spending measure to prevent a government shutdown.

If Congress doesn’t lift the budget caps that limit government outlays, current law would trigger automatic cuts at the end of the calendar year.

Democrats are seeking discretionary spending of $1.295 trillion in 2020 -- including funding for defense and other government agencies outside of mandatory programs such as Social Security. That would be a $50 billion increase over this year’s budget, and they’re likely to get much of that in the final deal.

However, Pelosi had also sought to keep $22 billion needed for veterans’ health from counting toward that budget cap. People familiar with the negotiations say she’s unlikely to get that request.

One of the structural changes included in the administration’s savings offer was a drug pricing plan that the White House said would save $115 billion. If this plan gets through Congress as part of the budget agreement, it would create significant headwinds for some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies that reap billions of dollars in sales through government programs.

That proposal faces a different political calculation since a bipartisan group of Senators is working on a separate drug pricing proposal that includes similar measures as what the White House has suggested. That bill is supported by some Senators running for re-election who want to act on legislation that is broadly popular with voters, but the measure still faces resistance from Republicans who are wary of giving the government a greater role in setting prices.

Conservative Revolt

The broad outline of the emerging deal brought condemnation last week from GOP lawmakers and conservative groups like the Club for Growth, potentially limiting how many House Republicans will back the deal.

The Republican Study Committee, a large group of GOP House members, said the size of the spending increases and lack of offsetting savings were unacceptable.

“Republican negotiators from Congress and the White House cannot allow such a deal to proceed, particularly when the end result will be a Democratic-led crusade to use poison-pill spending riders to undercut the White House’s deregulatory agenda, homeland safeguards and pro-life policies,” the group said in a statement.

Even if a budget caps deal is enacted, Congress will still need to pass spending bills detailing the outlays within the caps to avoid a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Democratic versions of the annual spending bills have provisions aimed at allowing federally funded groups to promote abortion and stopping Trump from building a wall on the southern border.

As part of the broader negotiation, the White House sought assurances from Pelosi that she will block her party’s attempt to include such provisions in future spending deals.

--With assistance from Riley Ray Griffin.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.