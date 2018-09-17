(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started.

U.S.-Canada trade talks are poised to come to a head this week, as negotiators bear down on their next deadline amid President Donald Trump’s threats to cut his largest export market out of the deal Meanwhile mixed messages coming from the U.S. on the trade war with China risk sinking prospective negotiations before they begin

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists are proving more relaxed than Wall Street rivals about the risks of a U.S. recession come 2020

The International Monetary Fund added its voice to calls for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, warning that, while all options for leaving the EU involve costs, crashing out of the bloc would inflict “substantial costs” In more upbeat news for the U.K., a report Monday showed house prices rebounded in September amid signs of a pickup in sales of London’s most expensive properties

European Central Bank, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said Monday that policy makers may need to give clearer guidance on the pace of interest-rate increases once they eventually starts tightening

Sticking with the ECB, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said he might not finish his second term at the helm of Slovakia’s monetary authority to allow the appointment of his successor before 2020 general elections

The sole economist to correctly predict the Russian central bank’s first interest-rate increase since 2014 was still surprised by the outlook that accompanied Friday’s decision

Finally, workers in the world’s richest countries are getting their biggest pay bump in a decade, a step toward solving a labor market puzzle that’s unnerving central bankers

