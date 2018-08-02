(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia for interfering in U.S. elections, including penalties affecting Russian sovereign debt and energy projects, and requiring a report on President Vladimir Putin’s assets and net worth.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in a statement Thursday that the senators’ goal is to "impose crushing sanctions and other measures against Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process" stops cyberattacks and removes Russia from Ukraine.

The measure comes after reports of Russia’s ongoing efforts to sway U.S. elections and intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers from both parties also have been critical of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki last month, saying Trump hasn’t done enough to hold Russia accountable.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey said the measure is the "next step in tightening the screws on the Kremlin" so Putin understands "that the U.S. will not tolerate his behavior any longer."

The measure also would impose new sanctions on oligarchs and political figures who aid corrupt activities on Putin’s behalf, and require the State Department to determine whether Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The co-sponsors are three Republicans, including Arizona’s John McCain, and three Democrats.

