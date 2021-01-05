(Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz, a leader of the effort to block President-elect Joe Biden’s election, will object on Wednesday to the counting of Arizona’s electors, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The Texas Republican, leading a group of 11 GOP senators raising objections, will argue that the process of counting the Electoral College votes should be stopped to allow time for an emergency commission to be set up and complete a 10-day investigation examining allegations of voter fraud.

The effort to block Biden from taking office on Jan. 20 is doomed to fail, as the Democratic-controlled House is sure to override any objection and enough Republican senators have come out against the effort to ensure that the Senate will also vote down the attempt.

The objection to Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes will come soon after a joint session of Congress meets at 1 p.m. in Washington on Wednesday to formally tally states’ votes. In addition to Cruz and his group, Missouri Republican Josh Hawley said he will object to Pennsylvania’s electors and Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler has signaled she will object to Georgia’s electors. The objections mean that the House and Senate will debate for up to two hours on each state in question and then vote on them before continuing the count.

Three More

A group of House Republicans led by Alabama Representative Mo Brooks will be objecting to six states in total, including Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not yet clear if any senator will join in those three additional objections and trigger further debate.

Trump is also putting pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors that he baselessly claims were fraudulently chosen. A lawsuit along these same lines filed by Representative Louie Gohmert in Texas was rejected by a federal court. This places Pence in the uncomfortable position of having to defy his own sponsor for higher office or back an effort that many in his party see as dangerous.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump falsely tweeted Tuesday.

